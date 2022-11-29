Maggie Harlow Films Video About Teaching Jack To (W)rap For Local Charity

“I taught Jack Harlow how to wrap,” said Maggie Harlow, mother of the superstar Louisville rapper, in a tongue-in-cheek video released today by Kosair Charities, a local nonprofit that offers financial assistance to families struggling with medical bills.

Kosair produced the video in conjunction with a Giving Tuesday gift wrapping event (which ended this afternoon), for which volunteers wrapped 2,000 presents that Santa will hand out at Kosair’s upcoming holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“Growing up, Jack was a good boy. He always gave thoughtful and loving presents,” Harlow said in the video. “But there was a big problem. The child simply could not wrap.”

Harlow mentions two of her son’s early present-wrapping-related mishaps — namely, a toaster and a “World’s Greatest Mom” coffee mug — and adds that her son “eventually got pretty good at wrapping.” Teaching him how to do it, she jokes, “may have been my hardest job as a mom, but I loved my son and I refused to give up.”

In the video, Harlow takes her wrapping skills to Kosair to teach teenage volunteers how to wrap presents.

Naturally, the video is full of references to Jack Harlow’s music. “Nothing screams joy like a gift that’s poppin’,” Harlow says, pressing the pop-up bubble on a Trouble board game. As a teen shows Harlow a neatly wrapped gift, she tells him, “Now that’s… first class.” As the video ends, she unwraps a large dollhouse and asks, “This house mine?”

“All it takes to be a good wrapper is heart and patience, the same stuff Kosair Charities has been doing for 100 years,” she adds.

In a statement, Kosair Charities President Barry Dunn said, “Maggie Harlow’s love for kids and her community were shining bright during the making of the video. The joy she brought to this fun project was infectious and spread to everyone involved. Her passion for children of all abilities will have a direct impact on Kosair Kids and their families who rely upon our upcoming celebration as their source of holiday cheer.”

