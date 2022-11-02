Louisville Pizza Week Will Return This Month

Louisville Pizza Week is (almost) here again.

During Pizza Week, more than two dozen restaurants in Louisville will offer select pizzas for $9 each. The event will return this year from Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Participating locations include: 8th Street Pizza, Angio’s, BoomBozz Elizabethtown, BoomBozz Highlands, BoomBozz J-Town, BoomBozz Westport Village, Coals Artisan Pizza Middletown, Coals Artisan Pizza St. Matthews, Corner Pizza & Pub, Danny Mac’s Pizza, Derby City Pizza Co. Clifton, Derby City Pizza Co. Fairdale, Derby City Pizza Co. Louisville Campus, Derby City Pizza Co. Mt. Washington, Derby City Pizza Co. Plainview, Derby City Pizza Co. PRP, Derby City Pizza Co. Valley Station, Goodfellas Pizzeria, MozzaPi Anchorage, MozzaPi La Grange, MozzaPi La Grange @ TEN20 Butchertown, Noble Funk Brewing Co., Parlour Downtown Louisville, Parlour Frankfort Ave., Parlour Jeffersonville, Parlour New Albany, Sarino, Tim Tam Tavern, Wick’s Pizza Parlor Highlands, and Wick’s Pizza Parlor Hikes Point. More will be added.

You can also download the official Pizza Week app, which helps you track how much pizza you’ve eaten at participating businesses. If you check in at four or more locations, you’re entered to win $300 in gift cards. The person who checks in at the most places is guaranteed to win $300 and the title of “Biggest Pizza Lover in Louisville.”

