Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville Returns With More Lights Than Ever

Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville returns this Friday, November 11 with more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections and nearly 900 illuminated characters. There are also 4 LED light tunnels and a new 200 foot mega-light tunnel, lasers and more.

Lights under Louisville will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. through January 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome back visitors for one of the nation’s best known holiday light experiences. We’ve added even more show-stopping visuals to our traditional big signature moments, with the new MEGA light tunnel and extended route sure to engage the whole family,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President in a release. “Throughout the past 10 weeks, we have built a magical holiday experience that has quickly transformed into the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever. Once again, we have the wonderful privilege of partnering with Fifth Third Bank and our Honorary Sponsor, Portland Christian School, to bring the holiday season to life under Louisville.”



In addition to the Lights Under Louisvile, the event is bringing back the Christmas Express where visitors can ride through the experience in an open-air tram. This year will be bigger than ever before and will have new themes that are sure to “be enchanting” for everyone that visits. No cash is accepted at Lights Under Louisville so guests must purchase passes before coming. Priority passes must be purchased by 2 p.m. on the date of attendance. Tickets can be purchased at www.lightsunderlouisville.com.

Disclaimer: Light projections and lasers may not be suitable for those prone to seizures or other flashing-light sensitivities.

Check out Youtuber Ryan O’Malley‘s drive-through:





