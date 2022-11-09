Damon Wayans, Jr. will appear at Louisville Comedy Club for a three night run November 10-12."Damon Wayans, Jr." by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.
Arts & Culture, Comedy

Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy updated Nov. 9

By

 

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Lena Beamish and special guest Mike Fields, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour, Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. – Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — POTT Roast: Roast Battle Vol. 2, Planet of the TapesFree admission

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s TownSign ups at 7:30

Friday, Nov. 11

7 p.m. — Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour, Kentucky CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Kentucky Bill improv, Planet of the TapesTickets

Saturday, Nov. 12

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

8 p.m. — 3rd Turn Brewing Comedy Night (with open mic after), 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Nov. 13

6 p.m. — Brad Upton (Clean Comedy), Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two) comedy open mic, Never Say DieTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Nov. 14

7 p.m. — A night to celebrate the life of Big John Richardson, The Caravan LouisvilleGo Fund Me

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Funnies, Falls City Beer TaproomTickets

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 17

6 p.m. – Kenan Thompson’s Young Stars Talent Show, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Horses, Planet of the TapesFree admission

8:30 p.m. – Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s TownSign ups at 7:30

Friday, Nov. 18

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv Nov Cornucopia of Laughs, The Bard’s TownTickets

9:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

Saturday, Nov. 19

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Nephew Tommy & Friends Comedy Tour, Brown TheatreTickets

8 p.m. — The Knox by Night Band, Absolute Studio TheatreTickets

9:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. — J. Anthony Brown, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft BreweryTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy Sunday Funday at Kaiju. Free

8:45 p.m. — J. Anthony Brown, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy Sunday Funday at Kaiju. Free

Monday, Nov. 21

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 22

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City Showcase featuring Dan Alten, Falls City Beer TaproomFree

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 23

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash, Louisville Comedy ClubFree admission

8 p.m. — Eric Kimbrough presents the annual Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show, Joe’s Palm RoomTickets call 502-494-5012

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 24

Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Tim Northern & Friends After Thanksgiving Comedy Special, The Bard’s Town Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Mr. Bikey Comedy Experience with Jerrel Beamon, 21st in GermantownTickets $15

10:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Tim Northern & Friends After Thanksgiving Comedy Special, The Bard’s Town Tickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Nov. 27

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Benefit for The Bard, The Bard’s TownFree tickets

7:30 p.m. — Pat House, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Nov. 28

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Open Mic, Falls City Beer TaproomFree

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 1

 

 

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle, Aloft Louisville DowntownTickets

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. – Bob the Drag Queen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets sold out

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s TownSign ups at 7:30

8 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Coffee Co-Op Comedy! Old Louisville Coffee Co-OpFree

10 p.m. – Bob the Drag Queen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, Dec. 2

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Dec. 3

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Dec. 4

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft BreweryTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Fridays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Thursday Night Comedy Bites. The Bard’s TownShow at 8 p.m. and sign ups at 7:30.

 

 