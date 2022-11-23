Louisville Laughs Louisville Comedy SUPERLIST Is Here!

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Nov. 23

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Creig Ewing and special guest Wayne Memmott, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash, Louisville Comedy Club. Free admission

8 p.m. — Eric Kimbrough presents the annual Pre-Thanksgiving Comedy Show, Joe’s Palm Room. Tickets call 502-494-5012

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 24

Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Tim Northern & Friends After Thanksgiving Comedy Special, The Bard’s Town Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Mr. Bikey Comedy Experience with Jerrel Beamon, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $15

10:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Tim Northern & Friends After Thanksgiving Comedy Special, The Bard’s Town Tickets

8 p.m. — Mandee McKelvey, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Louisville comedy show, secret Old Louisville location. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jamie Utley, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Dan Cummins, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 27

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show featuring Pat House, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Benefit for The Bard, The Bard’s Town. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Pat House, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Nov. 28

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Open Mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Free

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 30

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 1

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle, Aloft Louisville Downtown. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Bob the Drag Queen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets sold out

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

8 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Coffee Co-Op Comedy! Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Free

10 p.m. – Bob the Drag Queen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, Dec. 2

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents, It’s the Muppets Roast, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

8 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Character Assassination presents, It’s the Muppets Roast, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 3

7:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents, It’s the Muppets Roast, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

8 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jay Stevens, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Character Assassination presents, It’s the Muppets Roast, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Adam Cayton-Holland, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 4

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Brian Regan, Brown Theatre. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Bruce Bruce, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Feedback Mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Signup to perform and get feedback here. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Comedy at The B.A. Colonial, The B.A. Colonial. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 8

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at Monnik featuring Keith McGill, Monnik Beer Company. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jason Mewes, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic, The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove Ladies Night, 21st in Germantown. $10 in advance 813-313-8136

Friday, Dec. 9

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jason Mewes, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Blake Hammond, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Jason Mewes, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 10

7:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jason Mewes, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Blake Hammond, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Tom Mabe, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Jason Mewes, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Blake Hammond, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 11

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Comedy Hour (or two) open mic, Never Say Die. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7:30 p.m. — Santa’s Naughty List, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Dec. 12

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Unhinged Speed Dating, Planet of the Tapes. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Dec. 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely. Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

Friday, Dec. 16

7 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Saturday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Jodi White, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 18

6 p.m. — Kevin White show: Kerwin Claiborne, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8:45 p.m. — Kevin White show: Kerwin Claiborne, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Fridays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Thursday Night Comedy Bites. The Bard’s Town. Show at 8 p.m. and sign ups at 7:30.