Louisville Chamber Choir To Host Christmas Concert

The Louisville Chamber Choir will host its Christmas concert at St. James Catholic Church (1826 Edenside Ave.) on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The show, “Songs of Christmas Night,” will include arrangements of “Deck the Halls,” “Away in a Manger,” “The First Noel,” “Silent Night” and “In the Bleak Midwinter.”

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $10 for students. (All tickets are 25% off through the end of today with the code BFRIDAY.)

The Louisville Chamber Choir will celebrate its tenth anniversary next year. Check the group out in this 360º video collaboration with WUOL.

