Louisville Ballet Celebrates The Life Of Former Artistic Director Alun Jones

Alun Jones joined the Louisville Ballet in 1975 alongside his wife Helen Starr, who was a dancer and teacher at the Louisville Ballet. He became the artistic director of the Ballet in 1978 and under his leadership rocketed the ballet to much local and global success. His Louisville Ballet tenure boasts 78 world premieres and 65 Louisville premieres. 11 of those were full-length ballets.

Jones presented a reprisal of his Cinderella with the Louisville Ballet in 2019, his last work with the company. He passed away shortly after while vacationing in Greece.

The Louisville Ballet remembers the life and legacy of Jones with, “Celebrating Alun,” on Nov. 4 and 5.

“Watching Alun work in the studio was a masterclass in dance-theater,” said current Louisville Ballet Artistic Director Robert Curran in a release. “ His knowledge of stagecraft was supreme, he was unrelenting in his expectations, his sense of humor brought an edge to the room, and thankfully his vast creativity is embedded forever in the history of Louisville Ballet.”

“Celebrating Alun” will showcase some of his greatest work as a choreographer. The show will present three of his choreographies in “Violin Concerto,” “Liebestraume” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“Celebrating Alun” Tickets can be purchased online here. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.