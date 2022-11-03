LouCity To Face Off In Eastern Conference Final This Weekend

The “boys in purple” — that is, the LouCity soccer team — will face off against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m., to determine the winner of the Eastern Conference Final. It’s only one step away from the USL’s ultimate match: the USL Championship Final, which will take place next Sunday, Nov. 13.

If LouCity wins Saturday’s competition, they will face off against either the San Antonio FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC, depending on the results of the Western Conference Final this Sunday night. (If the Switchbacks win, the Championship Final will be at Lynn Family Stadium.)

Last week, LouCity (the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference) defeated the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 5-3 in extra time.

You can get tickets and parking passes to Saturday’s game at this link. Students can get tickets for only $5. The game will also air on ESPN+ and WBKI.

