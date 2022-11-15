Lizzo To Play Rupp Arena In April 2023

“It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty.”

Well, not quite yet, but come Saturday, Apr. 22, it will definitely be “bad bitch o’clock” as the reigning queen of all things thick and wonderful, Lizzo, hits the stage in Lexington at Rupp Arena. This 3X Grammy-winning, Emmy Award-winning and Yitty fashion dynamo will come through Kentucky on the second leg of her “Special 2our.” Tickets go on sale this Friday Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

LIzzo’s most recent album Special hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Rolling Stone called it, “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse, and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s Lemonade.”

If you have an American Express card, you will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m..



