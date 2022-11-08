Lights On Main To Return For Third Year

Lights On Main, a free event series starring one hundred decorated Christmas trees, will return to downtown Louisville this year from Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 11. The trees, all of which will be decorated by local nonprofits, will light up the RePurposed space at 615 W. Main St.

On Saturdays, Lights On Main will also feature photos with Santa, food trucks, letters to the North Pole, and other Christmas-themed photo ops.

Guests will be able to pay $1 to vote on the tree that will be crowned “Fan Favorite.” Judges will also pick the best trees in several categories: “Best Branding,” “Judges’ Favorite,” “Most Unique,” “Most Festive,” and “Most Lou Spirit.”

I Would Rather Be Reading (IWRBR), a local nonprofit that serves children who have experienced trauma, is the chief sponsor and host of Lights On Main, whose proceeds from audience votes and other activities will benefit its work.

In a statement, IWRBR founder and CEO Ashley Dearinger said, “Lights on Main is one of our most anticipated events of the year, and we’re thrilled to be hosting it again. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together for a festive and fun event, but more importantly, to light up for a bigger cause – raising funds to provide additional resources for children enrolled in our programming.”

Lights On Main will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’ll be open from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. on Fridays, 2-9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 4-8 p.m. on Sundays.