LFPL And Louisville Ballet To Co-Host Nutcracker Storytime Series Starting Next Week

Louisville’s “Nutcracker” season is still officially a month away, but the Louisville Free Public Library and the Louisville Ballet will bring back their free Nutcracker Family Storytime series starting next week.

The series, which returns after a two-year hiatus, brings a Louisville Ballet dancer to each library to read a “Nutcracker” storybook, do a related craft, and show dancing from the production.

One family at each reading will win a package of four free tickets to the Louisville Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” this winter.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. – South Central Regional Library

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. – St. Matthews Library

Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. – Iroquois Library

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. – Southwest Regional Library

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Regional Library

Thursday, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. – Main Library