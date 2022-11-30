LDB Fest Announces Headliners And Lineup; Knocked Loose To Play First Hometown Show Since Dec. 2021

LDB Fest, a local festival of hardcore music, announced its 2023 lineup on Wednesday. The festival will be at the Triple Crown Pavilion (1780 Plantside Dr.) on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

The two co-headliners are Knocked Loose, a hardcore band from Oldham County and Terror.

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

Age of Panic

Dose

Drug Church

Dying Wish

Enervate

Foreign Hands

Fugitive

Fuming Mouth

Gates to Hell

Hold My Own

Kharma

KOYO

Last Wishes

Mutually Assured Destruction

Malevolence

Mouth for War

No Pressure

One Step Closer

Pain Of Truth

Raw Brigade

Regulate

Simulakra

Spy

Sunami

Two Witnesses

Upon Stone

Vamachara

Volano

Vomit Forth

XweaponX

World of Pleasure

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon at the festival’s website.

LDB Fest will also hold an event called Daze Style Showcase the day before the festival, Thursday, March 16, at Portal.

Knocked Loose, who is currently on tour in Europe, last played a Louisville show in Dec. 2021 at Mercury Ballroom.

