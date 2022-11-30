LDB Fest Announces Headliners And Lineup; Knocked Loose To Play First Hometown Show Since Dec. 2021

LDB Fest, a local festival of hardcore music, announced its 2023 lineup on Wednesday. The festival will be at the Triple Crown Pavilion (1780 Plantside Dr.) on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.
The two co-headliners are Knocked Loose, a hardcore band from Oldham County and Terror.
Here’s the rest of the lineup:
- Age of Panic
- Dose
- Drug Church
- Dying Wish
- Enervate
- Foreign Hands
- Fugitive
- Fuming Mouth
- Gates to Hell
- Hold My Own
- Kharma
- KOYO
- Last Wishes
- Mutually Assured Destruction
- Malevolence
- Mouth for War
- No Pressure
- One Step Closer
- Pain Of Truth
- Raw Brigade
- Regulate
- Simulakra
- Spy
- Sunami
- Two Witnesses
- Upon Stone
- Vamachara
- Volano
- Vomit Forth
- XweaponX
- World of Pleasure
Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon at the festival’s website.
LDB Fest will also hold an event called Daze Style Showcase the day before the festival, Thursday, March 16, at Portal.
Knocked Loose, who is currently on tour in Europe, last played a Louisville show in Dec. 2021 at Mercury Ballroom.
