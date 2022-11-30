KRAMPUS. WILL. RETURN. (To Art Sanctuary This Weekend)

You better watch out. You better watch out. You better watch out.

This Saturday, Dec. 3, from 6-12 p.m., Gore Club will once again host Louisville Krampus, a dark (but fun) celebration of the legendary Christmastime demon-goat, at Art Sanctuary.

There’ll be live magic from Darshwood, the Whiskey Wizard; burlesque from Va Va Vixens; food from the Fright Bites food truck; alt vendors; music from Acid Witch, Scary Black, Talamasca, Thulsa Goon and Isolation Tank Ensemble; and a Krampus costume contest with prizes. Of course, the K-Man himself will also make an appearance.

Tickets are $35, and you can get yours at this link.

If you can’t make it to Louisville Krampus on Saturday night, Gore Club will also host a free movie night at Planet of the Tapes on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’ll be three Christmas-themed horror movies (“Krampus,” “Rare Exports” and “A Christmas Horror Story”), plus food, trivia and photo ops.

The event listing for that doesn’t mention what kind of food there’ll be, though. We have a theory…

