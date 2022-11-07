Kentucky Voter ID Law in Effect for Midterm Election

This story was originally published by Public News Service.

Kentuckians casting their ballots at the polls on Tuesday will now have to show a photo ID in order to vote.

Kentucky is one of around a dozen states imposing stricter voter identification requirements since 2020.

Susan Weston, board member of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, explained valid forms of photo identification include a driver’s license, passport, or ID’s issued by the Department of Defense, universities or local governments.

She pointed out people who have recently moved to the state or who do not drive are most likely to face barriers.

“If you flat out can’t get any of those IDs, there’s one more option, which is an affirmation when you go to vote,” Weston emphasized.

Weston noted individuals can fill out a form at the polls explaining why they cannot get a photo ID, and then show another form of ID, such as a Social Security card or SNAP benefits card.

Kentucky’s State Board of Elections recently created a YouTube video breaking down the new photo ID rules. Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. statewide on Election Day. Weston added if you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Voting locations this year may have changed because of updates to precinct boundaries. Weston stressed precinct consolidation has become increasingly common, meaning voters from multiple precincts within a county may now share a polling location.

“And there are a bunch of counties moving to voting centers that allow all voters from all precincts in the county to vote in the same place or a couple of places,” Weston remarked.

Weston recommended residents call their local county clerk’s office or visit elect.ky.gov to find their polling location.

