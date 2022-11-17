Kentucky Shakespeare Brings ‘Pride And Prejudice’ To The Kentucky Center In January

In January, Kentucky Shakespeare will present Kate Hamill’s 2017 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Pride and Prejudice.” The production will hit the stage Jan. 4-8 at the Kentucky Center Bomhard theater for six shows.

“This production captures the essence of this timeless story at top speed and with maximum hilarity,” said Kentucky Shakespeare Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway in a release. “We get to fall in love with Lizzy and Darcy all over again in the dizzying world of courtship games and high stakes insanity that is Kate Hamill’s version of the Regency period. This extraordinary cast is guaranteed to leave you breathless and with new insight into what makes the perfect match.

About the playwright:

Kate Hamill is a playwright but also an actor. She was named Wall Street Journal’s Playwright of the Year in 2017. Her other works include her adaptation of another Austen novel, “Sense and Sensibility.” For that play she won the Off-Broadway Alliance Award 2016 and was nominated for a Drama League Award.

Show Details:

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 – 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8 – 2 p.m.

Tickets: $27 per ticket (includes all fees – $23.08 ticket plus $3.92 Kentucky Center ticketing fees)

Get more information and tickets at kyshakespeare.com.

