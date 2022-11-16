Indoor, High-Tech Mini Golf Space To Open In Oxmoor Center In 2024

If you’ve driven by Oxmoor Center (that is, Oxmoor Mall) recently, you’ve certainly seen the poles that surround Topgolf.

Now, another golf experience — well, a mini-golf experience — is coming to Oxmoor Mall.

Puttshack, which a recent press release describes as “the world’s only upscale, tech-infused mini golf with global food and drink,” will open in 2024. Its Louisville location will be a 25,000-square-foot space with four nine-hole courses.

The courses will include holes themed around games like pinball, Connect 4, air hockey, roulette, and beer pong, all of which will include a feature that will keep track of players’ scores for them as they play.

There’ll also be two full-service bars, an outdoor patio and a rentable event space for parties.

In a statement, Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin said, “Known for its authentic regional experience and Southern hospitality, Louisville is the ideal market to tap into our triple-threat approach across our tech-infused game, remarkable food and beverage offerings and high-energy entertainment. We look forward to bringing the all-encompassing Puttshack experience to this growing city.”

