If You’re Looking For A Black Friday Mallternative, Logan Street Market Will Host The Flea Off Market For Three Days

Black Friday shopping will be upon us next weekend. Traffic will be inevitable no matter where you go, but there’s an alternative — or, dare I say, a mallternative — to shopping with large corporations.

Logan Street Market (1001 Logan St.) will host The Flea Off Market from Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It’ll run 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers project that more than 10,000 guests will shop at the indoor/outdoor event, which will largely feature vendors selling handmade and vintage items.

If you’re a local vendor interested in a booth, you can apply at this link. It’s $70 for a 6-ft. table and two chairs inside, $75 for a 10 feet by 10 feet space outside, and $130 for the same amount of space inside. For food vendors, the fee is 10% of sales with a $75 minimum.

