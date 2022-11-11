Greenberg: No Personnel Decisions Yet For New Mayoral Administration

Craig Greenberg on Election Night, after winning the race to be Louisville's next mayor. | Photo by Carolyn Brown.

Speaking in his first press conference since being elected Louisville’s next mayor earlier this week, Craig Greenberg said that before making any personnel decisions for his new administration, he wanted to give people interested in working with his administration the opportunity to express their interest.

“We want everyone in Louisville, and across the country, to have an opportunity to express their interest in working with our new administration before we make any personnel decisions,” he said on Friday morning. “Whether you work in the private sector, with a non-profit organization, or the city right now — or another government organization — or even if you are not currently working, if you’re interested in joining our team, if you share my sense of urgency in moving Louisville in a new direction, please express your interest.”

To facilitate that, Greenberg said his campaign launched a website — www.newdirectionlouisville.com — where people interested in working in the new administration can submit a cover letter and a resume. Another section of the website invites people to submit “ideas for solutions to our city’s challenges.”

Greenberg did not commit to keeping Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields in his administration, but said he was looking forward to speaking with her and city government department heads in the coming weeks.

Asked by LEO Weekly if he had been contacted by the Department of Justice, which is conducting a wide-ranging pattern or practice probe into LMPD, Greenberg said he had not and had no information about their investigation beyond what had been publicly reported.

Since defeating Republican candidate Bill Dieruf in Tuesday’s election, Greenberg said he has met with outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer, Deputy Mayor Ellen Hessen, as well as Metro Council’s Republican and Democratic Caucuses.

Greenberg said his inauguration will take place on Jan. 2. He has said public safety would be the top priority in his administration.

