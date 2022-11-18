Froggy’s Popcorn To Open First Retail Location on Barret Avenue

Feeling Froggy?



Starting with a sneak preview beginning Nov. 25, Froggy’s Popcorn is opening its first retail location on Barret Avenue. They will follow that up with their grand opening on National Popcorn Day, Jan. 19.

Froggy’s popcorn is a woman-owned and local business started by entrepreneur Melanie Fischer aka Popcorn Mel. She started the business in 2018 from a family recipe for a sweet and spicy popcorn. She has since created dozens of popular and seasonal popcorn recipes and sold the gourmet corn through her website and the Snack Shack food truck. In addition to popcorn, the store will carry a variety of candies and other treats.

“What an honor to be a part of the shops on Barret Avenue in our ﬁrst-ever retail location,” Fischer said in a release. “It has taken a team of many hands to get here, from friends, family, dedicated staff, support from the SBDC, the city of Louisville, Think Tank Marketing, our fellow small businesses, and most of all, our fantastic customers. I wholeheartedly thank you all. I am looking forward to the future of Froggy’s Popcorn, sharing our treats, and making memories in our new space.”

Froggy’s soft opening hours will start on Friday, Nov. 25 and will initially run from Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For Bardstown Road Aglow on Dec. 3, Froggy’s plans to stay open late with free Movie Popcorn samples, and 3D holiday glasses while supplies last.

Expect to find these unique popcorn and candy flavors: Froggy’s Sweet and Savory Gourmet Popcorn in 12 ﬂavors, Froggy’s Movie Popcorn, Bavarian cinnamon glazed almonds and pecans, milk chocolate caramel pecan turtles, dark chocolate salted caramel almond turtles, English toffee, peanut brittle, and wrapped soft caramels. Holiday Gift Baskets will also be available for purchase and special orders.”

You can also find Froggy’s online at froggyspopcorn.com.

