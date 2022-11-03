Ever Wanted To Join The Pegasus Parade? Applications Open Tomorrow.

Derby season may be months away, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just about ready to start taking applications for next year’s Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade.

This Friday, Nov. 4, members of the public can apply to march in the 2023 parade, which will return to downtown Louisville for its 68th year on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m.

Interested marchers can apply in one of five categories: Equestrians, Marching Bands, Specialty Units, Inflatables, and Floats. Click this link to apply and see all related guidelines.

Next year’s theme will be “Celebrating Derby Traditions.” In a statement, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO Matt Gibson said, “We started a new tradition by moving the parade to Sunday and the response from the community has been overwhelming. The parade now helps kick off all the Derby week festivities and we’re able to share the historic event with even more Festival fans and their families. We look forward to seeing them lining the sidewalks again next spring as we march down Broadway.”

Dwight Newton, chief people officer of Zoeller Pump Company, the parade’s biggest corporate sponsor, also said in a statement, “Zoeller Pump Company is so excited to continue our support of the Pegasus Parade. We had a great time with all the Parade activities last year. I constantly hear about the family atmosphere of the entire event and how excited our employees are for this year. We love Louisville and we support her where we can. We want to be part of celebrating, and there is no better place than the Kentucky Derby Festival, and for us, the Pegasus Parade.”

