Dance Away The Darkness At Louisville Gothic’s Dead Of Night Dance Party This Weekend

Ships in the NIght play Dead of Night this Friday at Art Sanctuary.

If you’re in a dark mood because of some of last night’s election results — namely, the fact that Booker lost and six more years of Rand Paul — you can try to assuage those feelings at Louisville Gothic’s next Dark Market/Dead Of Night dance party, which hits Art Sanctuary this Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. (Music starts at 10 p.m.)

It’ll be an evening of “dark eclectic music” by Ships In The Night (“haunting, dark electronic and ethereal, ambient lullabies”), Solemn Shapes (“electronic, dark synth” with beats that “evoke a haunting, psychedelic vibe […] somewhere between 80’s horror soundtracks & a dark dance floor in the dead of night), and Buck Gooter (“PRIMAL INDUSTRIAL BLUES. TO BE PLAYED AT MAXIMUM VOLUME.”) Radio Arcane’s own Count Grozny will also make an appearance.

You’ll also be able to shop at the Dark Market, where local vendors and artists sell “oddities.” Awsome’z Burger’z will sell food on-site, and Lany StarDust will serve drinks.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and the event is 18+ only.

As the organizers put it: “Come out and help keep the dance floor barely alive as we celebrate the glum drudgery of our dreadful existence.”