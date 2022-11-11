Big Nita’s Cheesecakes Moving In, While Hi-Five Donuts Moves On

Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving to the Highlands, they announced on Nov. 8. They’re relocating to the Douglass Loop area at 1940 Harvard Drive. Their last day at the Butchertown location will come this Sunday, Nov. 13.

But their current space won’t be empty for long as Big Nita’s Cheesecakes has announced that they are relocating to the spot at 1011 E. Main St.

The cheesecake business owned by Nicolee Burks and her fiancé Roberto Davila will begin moving into the space on Dec. 1.

“We begin our move December 1, hoping to be open in January sometime,” Burks told LEO. “The new location will be the ultimate cheesecake experience, offering a variety of specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake style desserts, cheesecake filled cookies, cupcakes and muffins etc. We’re hoping to bring something exciting, new and fresh to the neighborhood and look forward to building many relationships within the community. We’re also looking forward to finally having our own space to grow, flourish, and thrive — extremely happy to finally have a space to serve and see our cheesecake family a lot more often too!!”

The shop has been operating from a shared space on Baxter Avenue. They do pop-up sales and, in 2021, purchased a food truck.

“With our business rapidly growing, we are really excited to have our own space to serve our loyal customers,” said Burks in a release.

More details on the way but until then, follow their Facebook group for updates.

For more info on the Hi-Five move, check their website and see the announcement here:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.