Bernheim Forest Announces One-Day Festival For Dogs

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has announced a new upcoming festival, Paws in Nature, geared toward dogs and their owners.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. It’s free to attend, but there’s a suggested donation of $10 per car.

At the event, dogs will get to learn “dog parkour,” take holiday-themed photos, and, of course, meet other dogs. Humans will get to learn about animal safety and dog training, plus shop with local pet-friendly vendors on-site. Both humans and dogs can take part in an ugly sweater contest at 2 p.m.

Dogs (by way of their humans) can also “sponsor” the event. Varying perks of sponsorship include matching bandanas for the dog and its owner, a feature on Bernheim’s social media and an appearance on Bernheim’s TV monitors before and during the festival.

