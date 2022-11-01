At Two Upcoming LFPL Author Events, Learn How To Age Gracefully And How The Best Leaders Give Away Power

The Louisville Free Public Library’s fall author series is coming to an end for the year. To close it, the Library is offering two events: one, a presentation by a neurologist; the other, a conversation between Mayor Greg Fischer and a former U.S. ambassador.

Both events are free, but click the links below (or call 502-574-1644) to secure your seat. After each event, the respective authors will sign their books.

Here’s what’s on tap:

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Dr. Robert P. Friedland, neurologist and UofL professor

LFPL Main Library (301 York St.)

Free | 6:30 p.m.

The UofL professor, neurologist and author of “Unaging: The Four Factors that Impact How You Age,” discusses “aging successfully” — that is, “the steps you can take in your activities, diet and mental outlook, to help you live to your fullest potential.”

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Former U.S. Ambassador Matthew Barzun, in conversation with Mayor Greg Fischer

LFPL Main Library (301 York St.)

Free | 7 p.m.

Barzun, the former ambassador to the United Kingdom and the current owner/publisher of Louisville Magazine, will join Mayor Fischer to discuss Barzun’s book, “The Power of Giving Away Power: How the Best Leaders Learn to Let Go.” The book discusses “lessons from American history and business with insights from his career in tech, politics, and diplomacy to show how we can lead meaningful change in our companies, communities and even our nation.”

