A Short Guide To Bardstown Road Aglow

Bardstown Road Aglow, the Highlands’ biggest shopping day, will return this year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12-10 p.m. (LEO is one of the sponsors for this event.)

Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and Barret Avenue will light up, literally and figuratively, on what community officials say is the neighborhood’s busiest shopping day. Restaurants and shops in the area will offer discounts on certain food, drinks and items.

One highlight is the Wendy’s Holiday Tree Lighting at 1108 Bardstown Road, featuring WAVE3’s Kent Taylor and Connie Leonard, plus Santa Claus. The countdown will start at 6 p.m.

From 6-8 p.m., there’ll be live music at the following locations:

Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road

Longest Ave. and Bardstown Road

Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road

Falls City Eye Care @ 1562 Bardstown Road

Bonnycastle and Bardstown Road

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church with the Flute Studio scheduled to play from 6-8pm

St. James Catholic Church (1826 Edenside Ave.) will also host a program called “Music Under the Dome” from 5-10 p.m.

The event will also provide a free trolley to take guests between Douglass Loop, Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and Barret Avenue.

Guests will also be able to enter an Instagram photo contest, which will give out prizes for first, second and third places. To enter, share a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #Aglow502 before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4.

