‘A Cold 40’ Art Show Returns With A New Venue

Catch Santa and the Krampus getting wild at the "A Cold 40" Art Show Dec 17. | Art by Damn Thompson.

Louisville is a great city for purchasing local art and gifting it for the holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, Evan Wallace and Planet of the Tapes are coming together for “A Cold 40.” Not the 40 oz. beer you might be thinking of but an art show with all works being priced at $40 or less. This event, returning after several years’ absence, is similar to the ever-popular $20 art show which is being held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Headliners.

If you’re crafty, you can attend both and get art for the whole family.

The “A Cold 40” art show is bringing together a stellar group of artists including: Damon Thompson, Angryblue, John Cobb, Yoko Molotov, Alex Rumsey, Chloe Lee, Tiffany Phan, Gabrielle Kays, Mandy Keathley, Shayne Simmons, Rachael Banks, and Dirty Hand Studios.

There will be food by Fright Bites that will include vegan and gluten free options. The bar will host drink specials. There will be a $1 raffle for art from one of the artists. All raffle proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

“A Cold 40” starts at 5 p.m. with a closing time TBD. This is a 21 and over event.

