5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/4)

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Noche 3rd Anniversary Party

Noche Mexican BBQ

No cover | 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

This Mexican restaurant, whose venue is a former church, will celebrate its third year open at a Día de Los Muertos-themed party where guests can learn to salsa dance and enjoy drink specials.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4-5

Go vote (early!)

Locations vary; check here

Free | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This is an extremely important election year for Louisville — and the rest of Kentucky, for that matter. We’ve got a mayoral race, a contentious Senate race, and so many more elections in our city and beyond. Louisville Public Media has great digital voter guides that let you read more about the candidates and print out cheat sheets that you can take into the polls. Click here for the Jefferson County-specific voter guide and here for the statewide one.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

NerdLouvia

Art Sanctuary

$15 | Times vary

The board game convention returns this year after a two-year hiatus — and this year, its theme is Stranger Things.” As you’d expect from any other nerd con, there’ll be gaming tables, game libraries, DnD, merch vendors, artists, panel discussions, workshops, cosplay, improv, and more. There’ll also be food trucks and a cash bar.

BBW NIGHT OUT (21+)

ShopBar

No cover | 8 p.m.

Fellow plus-size ladies, this one’s for us. There’ll be a DJ, dancing, drinking, and a body-positive, fat-friendly vibe. (That said, non-BBWs are also welcome, so feel free to bring friends or partners, regardless of their size.)

Gear Fest 2022!

Galaxie

$5 at the door | 3-9 p.m.

This buy/sell/trade event is for musicians who need to add some “new” gear to their collections. Kinni Moon & Ground Control will play live music at 7 p.m.

