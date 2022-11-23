5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/23)

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

Light Up Louisville

Downtown Louisville (various locations; see link)

Free | 3-10 p.m.

Santa Claus and Mayor Fischer will light the city Christmas tree together. There’ll also be a parade (led by none other than Frosty the Snowman), live music, holiday vendors and fireworks.

Lights on Main

615 W. Main St.

Free | 4-9 p.m.

Local businesses, organizations, families and individuals have decorated trees for this fundraiser event, which is free to guests. Judges will pick the best trees in several categories: “Best Branding,” “Judges’ Favorite,” “Most Unique,” “Most Festive,” and “Most Lou Spirit,” This event runs through Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Flea Off Market @ Logan Street Market

Logan Street Market

Free | 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Avoid the malls and shop antiques and artisanal work from local vendors.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

Paristown Fête De Noël

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall (outside)

Free to enter, $5 for a train ride, $10 for a photo with Santa, $15 for ice skating, $125 for a season pass to the ice skating rink | Times vary

There’ll be ice skating, holiday vendors, photos with Santa, a train ride, a “Christmas Carol”-themed escape room, movie nights and more at this six-week festival.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

Brown Theatre

$52.65-$87.75 | 6:30 p.m.

Live stage magic with seasonal flair. Check out the trailer below.