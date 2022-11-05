5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

The Louisville Cosplay Walk — Winter Edition

Big Four Bridge

Free | 4-7:15 p.m.

Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner.

Taylor Swift Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m.

Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, but it’s definitely possible (as of this writing, at least) to see drag queens Champagne, Anya Androvna, Eris Jolie and Umi Naughty perform her songs at Le Moo this weekend.

IMPACT! Wrestling — Kentucky Chaos

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$27.50-$62.50 | 7:30 p.m.

Pro wrestling returns to Paristown. Confirmed matches so far include Steve Macklin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans, ​​Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, and Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. (Check out this gallery to see the last time IMPACT! came to Louisville.)

Squallis 25th Anniversary Exhibition Grand Opening

Portland Museum

5-9 p.m.

Squallis Puppeteers, whose larger-than-life and distinctive puppets you may recognize from festivals like Forecastle and Bourbon & Beyond, will celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. In honor of the occasion, Portland Museum is hosting a commemorative exhibit with puppets, photos, props and other memorabilia from the group’s history. At the grand opening, there’ll be a free finger puppet-making workshop, music, a meet and greet with Executive Director Nora Christensen and the Squallis Board of Directors, refreshments, and a “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” at 8 p.m.

Ghost Hunting 101

Raven’s Roost Boutique

$20 | 7:30 p.m.

Spooky season might be over, but if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Boo 812, a local ghost-hunting society. They’ll teach you how to conduct a real ghost investigation — and then do one as a group.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.