5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/11)

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Emo Nite w/Craig Owens

Headliners

$16 | 9 p.m.

Break out the fishnets, eyeliner, black nail polish and everything else that’s goth, emo, and alt. This nostalgic dance party (which we can recommend from experience) visits Louisville only four times a year. This time, Craig Owens of Chiodos will play a guest spot.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

North American Championship Rodeo

Freedom Hall

$9-$26 | 7:30 p.m.

Wrangle yourself a ticket to some awesome Western sports action. (Check out photos from last year’s rodeo here.)

Fleur de Flea’s Kentuckiana Midcentury Modern Show

986 Swan St.

$10 if you arrive at 9 a.m., $5 otherwise | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This era of furniture and fashion never goes out of style. Check out all the vendors or choose a piece you’ll love.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Official LouCity Watch Party

Saints Pizza Pub (131 Breckenridge Ln.)

Free | Kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

The men of LouCity have had an incredible season, one that’s taken them right to the top of the USL’s Eastern Conference. This Sunday, they’ll be in Texas, facing off for the first time ever against San Antonio FC for the topmost honors in their league, as they compete in the USL championship game. A number of bars and restaurants in Louisville will be hosting watch parties so fans can cheer for the team without having to make the trip, but this is the team’s official one.

STOMP

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$46.22-$81.32 | 8 p.m.

The famous live percussion show will hit the Kentucky Center this weekend with force.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.