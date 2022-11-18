3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)

Friday, Nov. 18

Better Days Bash 3

Headliners Music Hall

$15 | 8 p.m.

A night of local punk and rock greatness, featuring Indignant Few, Creeps, Inc., Godawfuls and Zerg Rush.



Smut

Nachbar

7 p.m.

The versatile art-rock band Smut gradually reinvents themselves in new and interesting ways, without losing the base that made them who they are. Vyva Melinkolya and Ted Tyro open.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Zanzabar

$17 | 8 p.m.

With a bluesy, alt-country backbone, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown play the short of captivating, Shakey Graves-like Americana that pays tribute to the past, but stands firmly in the present. Ace Monroe opens.

