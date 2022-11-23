23 Art Exhibitions To See In Louisville This December

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING,
MEANING, MENDING”
Through December
The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“PASTEL, GRAPHITE AND MUD”
Dec. 2-Jan. 31
Drawings by N. Deborah Hazlett and ceramics by David Rodger. The opening reception is Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m.
Aperture Creative Space
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Ave., #128
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.
mellwoodartcenter.com
HOLIDAY SHOW
Through Jan. 13
Featuring original artworks from local and regional artists.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”
Through Jan. 7
Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“MODERN RUINS”
Through Dec. 3
Solo show by Louisville artist Luke Keown of ruins caused by people and time.
“JUMP HEAVEN SPEED HELL”
Through Dec. 3
Matthew Walsh’s solo exhibition is inspired by video games.
“LIVE FLY, STAY FLY”
Through Jan. 8
Louisvillian Brandon Hill’s art focuses on people’s deepest desires.
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT
Through January
Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman and Kevin Lippy.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;
most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“IN THE WEEDS: CAMOUFLAGE AND ITS DISCONTENTS”
Through Jan. 8
Group exhibition examining camouflage uses in the military and fashion and the meanings behind it.
houseguest gallery
2721 Taylor Blvd.
Hours: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
search Instragram and Facebook
“JUST PUSHING PAINT”
Through Dec. 31
CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
kcaah.org
“NATUREISH/NURTUREISH”
Through Jan. 22
Monica Stewart uses paper, wood and fibers to explore the facts and fictions of connections between
nature and humans.
“ERASURE’S EDGE”
Through Jan. 22
Solo show by Noel W. Anderson reflecting on the
many interpretations of erasure.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”
Through Dec. 31
A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
sluggermuseum.org
“INSPIRED”
Through Feb. 15
Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“TO CARVE A CONSTELLATION”
Through Dec. 3
New interdisciplinary visual art by former
Louisvillian Vinhay Keo.
“NEW FRIEND, OLD FOE”
Through Dec. 5
New installation by Lori Larusso.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WHAT LIFTS YOU”
Through Dec. 31
Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”
Through Dec. 16
Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.
Photographic Archives
Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
louisville.edu
“WE FOUGHT FOR OUR FREEDOM: KENTUCKY’S AFRICAN AMERICAN CIVIL WAR SOLDIERS”
Through Dec. 31
An exhibition of African American Civil War photography in collaboration with Reckoning, Inc.
Roots 101 African American Museum
124 N. 1st St.
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
roots-101.org
“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”
Through Jan. 22
Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.
“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”
Through Feb. 26
In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum
is showing works by the former Louisvillian.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“LIFE IS WEIRD”
Through Dec. 24
Debut solo exhibition by Black artist Robyn Gibson focused on self-portraiture and the exploration
of her own trauma.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art
