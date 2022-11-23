23 Art Exhibitions To See In Louisville This December

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING,

MEANING, MENDING”

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“PASTEL, GRAPHITE AND MUD”

Dec. 2-Jan. 31

Drawings by N. Deborah Hazlett and ceramics by David Rodger. The opening reception is Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Aperture Creative Space

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave., #128

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, 12-6 p.m.

mellwoodartcenter.com

HOLIDAY SHOW

Through Jan. 13

Featuring original artworks from local and regional artists.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”

Through Jan. 7

Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“MODERN RUINS”

Through Dec. 3

Solo show by Louisville artist Luke Keown of ruins caused by people and time.

“JUMP HEAVEN SPEED HELL”

Through Dec. 3

Matthew Walsh’s solo exhibition is inspired by video games.

“LIVE FLY, STAY FLY”

Through Jan. 8

Louisvillian Brandon Hill’s art focuses on people’s deepest desires.

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT

Through January

Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman and Kevin Lippy.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;

most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“IN THE WEEDS: CAMOUFLAGE AND ITS DISCONTENTS”

Through Jan. 8

Group exhibition examining camouflage uses in the military and fashion and the meanings behind it.

houseguest gallery

2721 Taylor Blvd.

Hours: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

search Instragram and Facebook

“JUST PUSHING PAINT”

Through Dec. 31

CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

kcaah.org

“NATUREISH/NURTUREISH”

Through Jan. 22

Monica Stewart uses paper, wood and fibers to explore the facts and fictions of connections between

nature and humans.

“ERASURE’S EDGE”

Through Jan. 22

Solo show by Noel W. Anderson reflecting on the

many interpretations of erasure.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sluggermuseum.org

“INSPIRED”

Through Feb. 15

Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“TO CARVE A CONSTELLATION”

Through Dec. 3

New interdisciplinary visual art by former

Louisvillian Vinhay Keo.

“NEW FRIEND, OLD FOE”

Through Dec. 5

New installation by Lori Larusso.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WHAT LIFTS YOU”

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”

Through Dec. 16

Posters by the late graphic designer and photographer Julius Friedman.

Photographic Archives

Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu

“WE FOUGHT FOR OUR FREEDOM: KENTUCKY’S AFRICAN AMERICAN CIVIL WAR SOLDIERS”

Through Dec. 31

An exhibition of African American Civil War photography in collaboration with Reckoning, Inc.

Roots 101 African American Museum

124 N. 1st St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

roots-101.org

“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”

Through Jan. 22

Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.

“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”

Through Feb. 26

In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum

is showing works by the former Louisvillian.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“LIFE IS WEIRD”

Through Dec. 24

Debut solo exhibition by Black artist Robyn Gibson focused on self-portraiture and the exploration

of her own trauma.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

