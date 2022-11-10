10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/7)

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Secret Shame/Scary Black/MURFFDADDYFLEXX

Kaiju

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

This mixed-genre show will have darkwave and hip-hop from Louisville, plus post-punk from North Carolina.

Plant Swap

Hi-Wire Brewing

6:30-10 p.m.

Trade plants and plant advice with fellow greenery lovers.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

Vote!

Locations vary; check here

Free | 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Stay in line if you haven’t voted by 6 p.m.)

This is an extremely important election year for Louisville — and the rest of Kentucky, for that matter. We’ve got a mayoral race, a Senate race, and so many more elections in our city and beyond. Louisville Public Media has great digital voter guides that let you read more about the candidates and print out cheat sheets that you can take into the polls. Click here for the Jefferson County-specific voter guide and here for the statewide one. You can also get a preview of your precinct’s ballot from the County Clerk’s office here.

Election Results Watch Party

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 6:30 p.m.

Join local groups of young professionals at “Louisville’s most inclusive, non-partisan Election Night Results Watch Party!” Wear your “I Voted” wristband to get a free drink.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

Feelin’ Myself Wednesday

Dasha Barbours (217 E. Main St.)

Free | Happy hour 6-8 p.m., party from 8 p.m. – midnight

The Southern restaurant, which moved downtown earlier this year, is hosting “a happy hour event that was created for the working professional” who is “looking for a good vibe before calling it a night.”

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

4th Night Market

4th St., between Guthrie and Chestnut

No cover | 4-8 p.m.

Even if you’re not a fan of the early sunset, you can still make the most of it at this walkable downtown “night” market. There’ll also be live music and food trucks.

ORIGINAL SHOWCASE-SKIPPING STONE / THE SVENGALI FIASCO

Losers 812

Free | 10 p.m.

A free local alt-metal/rock show at Jeffersonville’s newest and coolest rock bar.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

Kentucky Bill – Improvised Cinema

Planet of the Tapes

$5 | 10:30 p.m.

This improv duo, whom you may have seen this summer at Louisville Fringe Fest, will be creating a movie on the spot, with a title chosen by the audience.

North American Championship Rodeo

Freedom Hall

$9+ | 7:30 p.m.

Wrangle yourself a ticket to some awesome Western sports action. (Check out photos from last year’s rodeo here.)

Festival of Trees & Lights

Slugger Field

$10+ | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Check out beautiful holiday decor, take a photo with Santa, buy gifts and watch fireworks.

