10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/28)

Using a card deck inspired by the anime “Cardcaptor Sakura,” Devin Person does a tarot reading at Old Louisville Brewery. | Photo by Carolyn Brown.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Metal Monday w/Swollen Teeth

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

A free show from Swollen Teeth, Sid Wilson’s side project. (You may have seen Wilson at Louder Than Life this year — he’s the DJ for a little band called Slipknot.)

Miracle on Market

Galaxie

No cover | 4 p.m.

Galaxie’s Christmas-themed pop-up bar is open for the season again. Their list of specialty cocktails includes “Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex,” “Elfing Around” and “Jingle Balls Nog.”

​​ WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

Wizard Wednesday: The Ritual

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-10 p.m.

If you read LEO’s cover feature on “professional wizard” Devin Person last week and were curious about what a Wizard Wednesday looks like, come find out. This’ll be a special one, too — it’ll be the eight-year anniversary of when Person did a ritual to “become a wizard,” and will be a ritual as well.

Wireworks, Kids Born Wrong, The Excuses

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | 7:30 p.m.

Wireworks (“post punk with gothic rock and new wave vibes”), Kids Born Wrong (“lo-fi garage tones” that “tell stories of inhuman horror, mayhem, and monsters”) and The Excuses (“loud, loose power-pop for your eyes and ears”) will perform.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

World AIDS Day 2022

600 W. Jefferson St.

Free | 10 a.m.

In honor of World AIDS Day, join local activists in calling for an end to stigma related to the disease.

Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall (outside)

No cover ($5 train rides, $7 escape room $10 photos with Santa, $15 ice skating) | Attraction times vary

Shop holiday goods, take a photo with Santa, ride a miniature train (if you’re a kid), do a “Christmas Carol”-themed escape room and more.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Ugly Sweater Silent Disco

Falls City Brewing Co.

$5 | 9 p.m.

Dance the night away in your best-worst holiday finery.

qwerty album release show w/ Bad Mustache, Jeremy + the Khaki Joggers, Bunsang

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

The local and self-described “Midwestern surf rock duo (I guess lol)” qwerty, whose members you may recognize from Routine Caffeine and Anemic Royalty, respectively, will release their first album, Death by Doritos.

First Friday Hop

Various locations downtown

Free | 6 p.m.

Walk or TARC to downtown restaurants, galleries and other businesses for this monthly event with extended hours, sales and live music.

Lights on Main

615 W. Main St.

Free | 4-9 p.m.

See 100 lit-up Christmas trees, take a photo with Santa or the Grinch and do Christmas crafts.

