10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (11/14)

MONDAY, NOV. 14-20

Louisville Pizza Week

Locations vary

$9 | Times vary

Participating restaurants are offering $9 pizzas throughout this LEO-sponsored food week, and eating more can get you rewarded with gift cards.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

We write about this one pretty much every week, so you know the deal. Free live metal, this time with Indy’s Cadaverous and Louisville’s REDIVIDER.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Heine Brothers’ Workers’ Union Contract Negotiation Kick-Off Rally

Mazzoli Federal Building (outside)

Free | 4 p.m.

Support the workers who are fighting for living wages, sick leave, and fair schedules.

Music Trivia with Greg! (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Show off your music trivia knowledge with up to six total people per team.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

Open Mic Nite

PG&Js’s Dog Bar

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Do what you’d normally do at an open mic, this time surrounded by dogs.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Pina Colada WOW! Release and Hula Hoop Competition

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | Signup 6-7:30 p.m., competition 7:30-10 p.m.

Try Hi-Wire’s new brew, Pina Colada WOW!, and compete to prove who’s the best hula hooper in town. The winner and runner-up will both receive Hi-Wire gift cards.

Gonzo Improv Back In Business Ya Turkeys

The Bard’s Town

$10 | 10-11:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving-themed improv on the upper level of The Bard’s Town.

LEO Choice Awards Pawty!

Club K9 Dog Bar

Free for humans; dogs must be registered, but you don’t need a dog to attend | 6-9 p.m.

Club K9, which took home the top honors in the “Best Place to Take Your Dog” category in LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards this year, is celebrating its win. They’ll have dog-themed cocktails, free cupcakes for dogs, a food truck, and more.

HOLLOW VALLEY | MUISTI | WAKE UP IN TSUNAMI | FATAL CONCEPT | THE SVENGALI FIASCO

Vernon Lanes

$10 advance, $15 day of | Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

If you like heavy breakdowns, check out this night of mostly-local hardcore music.

After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum

Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m.

Enough people can get into this one for free that we’re counting it as under $10. Guests at this monthly event, this time themed around the Speed’s Alphonse Mucha exhibition, will get to make perfume bottles, play parlor games like chess and checkers, listen to accordion music, tour the exhibition, try a 360-degree photo booth, hear a reading from author and frequent LEO contributor Kevin Gibson, dance to a DJ’s beats and more.

