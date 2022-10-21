You’ve Got Around Two Weeks Left To Catch Peak Fall Foliage Colors in Louisville

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently released an interactive map that predicts peak fall foliage across America. The website bills it as “the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.”

The good news, Louisville, is that you still have more than a week to catch peak fall foliage around Kentucky.

According to the map, Oct. 24 shows Kentucky at “Near Peak” for foliage changing to autumnal colors, and by Oct. 31 the state is at peak.

By Nov. 7, Louisville will be “Post Peak.”





This means its the perfect time to plan a trip to Red River Gorge (see LEO’s Guide to AirBnB’s in the Gorge) and do a little hiking (see LEO’s Guide to Beautiful Hikes Near Louisville).

