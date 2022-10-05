Yew Dell Botanical Garden Hosting 13 Fall Activities Including BooDell And Yuletide

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is hosting over 13 fall activities this season, including BooDell, where families can enjoy a traditional Trail of Treats, horticultural activities, a performance by School of Rock, and more on Oct. 30.

And after the spooky season, Yew Dell also announced a Yuletide celebration with light displays throughout the gardens, a model train village, family activities, and storytime with Santa.

Go to yewdellgardens.org/classes-events to register and for more details.

Yew Dell’s Fall Schedule:

10/6 – Members-Only Plant Sale & Horticulture Food Fight

10/8 – Mushroom Hike at Yew Dell

10/11 – Shade Tree Selection for Changing Climate

10/12 – Plants For A Dye Garden

10/15 – Garden Photography with Murphy’s Camera

10/15 – Yew Dell’s Migratory Bird Walk

10/16 – Hardy Orange Marmalade With Garden Girl

10/18 – Planning A Pest-Resistant Garden

10/22 – Apprentice Plant Walk & Arboretum Ramble

10/30 – Boo Dell!

11/25-27, 12/2-4, 12/9-11 – Yuletide

12/3 & 12/10 – Holiday Wreath Making Workshops

12/11 – Holiday Floral Arrangement (Virtual)

