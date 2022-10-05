Yew Dell Botanical Garden Hosting 13 Fall Activities Including BooDell And Yuletide

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is hosting over 13 fall activities this season, including BooDell, where families can enjoy a traditional Trail of Treats, horticultural activities, a performance by School of Rock, and more on Oct. 30.
And after the spooky season, Yew Dell also announced a Yuletide celebration with light displays throughout the gardens, a model train village, family activities, and storytime with Santa.
Go to yewdellgardens.org/classes-events to register and for more details.
Yew Dell’s Fall Schedule:
- 10/6 – Members-Only Plant Sale & Horticulture Food Fight
- 10/8 – Mushroom Hike at Yew Dell
- 10/11 – Shade Tree Selection for Changing Climate
- 10/12 – Plants For A Dye Garden
- 10/15 – Garden Photography with Murphy’s Camera
- 10/15 – Yew Dell’s Migratory Bird Walk
- 10/16 – Hardy Orange Marmalade With Garden Girl
- 10/18 – Planning A Pest-Resistant Garden
- 10/22 – Apprentice Plant Walk & Arboretum Ramble
- 10/30 – Boo Dell!
- 11/25-27, 12/2-4, 12/9-11 – Yuletide
- 12/3 & 12/10 – Holiday Wreath Making Workshops
- 12/11 – Holiday Floral Arrangement (Virtual)
