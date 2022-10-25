White Reaper Announces ‘Asking for a Ride’ Tour Starts In Lexington And Ends In Louisville

White Reaper, a beloved garage rock band from Louisville, announced their “Asking for a Ride” tour on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The tour will begin in Lexington at The Burl on Feb. 7, and ends in Louisville at Headliners on March 25.

The band is touring with fellow head bangers narrow head, MILITAIRE GUN, MaMaLaRKY and Taipei Houston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by white reaper (@whitereaperusa)

