Two Local Wrestling Events Will Bring Spooky Fun To The Ring

Halloween and professional wrestling have a shared love of costumes, wild stories, dramatic lighting, and over-the-top (or over-the-top-rope) characters. This weekend, you can indulge your love of all of the above at either of two all-ages Halloween-themed wrestling events in and around Louisville.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Fright Night

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops (New Albany, IN)

$13 advance GA, $15 at the door | Doors at 6:45 p.m., bell time at 7:30 p.m.

Fright Night, which returns to Southern Indiana for its fourth year, isn’t just a Halloween-themed wrestling show — it’s also a hardcore show. Four local bands (Taken Lives, Ghost Bomb, Prayer Line, and Sacred Sorrow) will play ringside between matches, so get ready to mosh. (You can check out the official event playlist here.) Wrestlers on the card include Cole Radrick, Tre Lamar, Billie Starkz, Brayden Lee, Charlie Kruel, Brogan Finlay, Ace Perry, Wilson, Shazza McKenzie, Levi Everett, and more. Organizers say this event will be “an environment dripping with the spirit of Halloween,” and guests are encouraged to wear costumes of their own or get professional horror makeup onsite from SFX artist Lucy Phurr.

OVW: No Rest For The Wicked

Davis Arena (4000 Shepherdsville Road)

$12-$16 (ages 9 and up, kids under 8 free) | 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Wrestling has plenty of themed events throughout the year, in addition to their regular tapings every Thursday night, but this one might just be the spookiest. Wrestlers on the card include “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz, “Shotgun” Tony Gunn, Leila Grey, HollyHood Haley J, Ryan Von Rockit, Arie Alexander, and, of course, OVW’s evil Fab Four , “The Fallen,” themselves: “Demon Marquis of Hell” Amon, “The Nephilim” D’Mone Solavino, Reverend Ronnie Roberts, and ZDP. =

