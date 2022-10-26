Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best And Most Absurd

Rose: The Cows Of Cherokee Park

Not since Ethan the Dog has a story inspired and united Kentuckians as much as the runaway cows of Cherokee Park. As of Oct. 24, one bovine was reportedly still on the run. We can only assume the cow is living its best life, enjoying all the natural and man-made wonders the Highlands has to offer. Sightings are meant to be reported to 911, but we ain’t snitching.

Thorn: Cop Used LMPD Tech

To Hack Nudes

In a story LEO broke, a former LMPD officer used his law enforcement access to powerful data-combing software to assist him in a scheme that involved hacking sexually explicit photos and videos from women’s Snapchat accounts. On Oct. 19, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. No, this story was not the same story as the one about an LMPD officer who was hit with a state-level revenge porn charge in October for sending a photo of a woman’s breasts to 19 people in a group chat. It’s hard to keep track sometimes…

Rose: Coal Miner At UK Scrimmage

Not many people at LEO have much of an opinion on the UofL / UK everlasting sports war, but it’s always nice to see a touching moment at a game. Earlier this month, a photo of a man attending a UK men’s basketball scrimmage — fresh off of a coal mining shift and still in work clothes — went viral. It drew that viral national attention because UK Coach John Calipari tweeted the photo on his account that read: “My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Rose: Keep Up The Voter Engagement

2020’s election saw record turnout in both Kentucky and the country. Part of that was the accessibility of mail-in ballots and early voting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And part of that was voters energized to get Donald Trump out of office (and, we have to admit, those trying to keep him in office). Democracy is precious. Get out and vote.

