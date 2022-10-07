The Village Market In Pairstown Has Opened – Louisville’s First Collective Food Hall

The Village Market in Paristown is now open, and according to its website the Market is “Louisville’s first collective food hall.”

The Market will house five local, independent restaurants and is now open 7-days a week from 11–9 p.m. (Sun–Thu), 11-10 p.m. (Fri-Sat), and 7 a.m. everyday for Jeff’s Donuts.

Restaurants in the Food Hall:

