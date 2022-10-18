The Refillery, An Eco-Friendly Bath, Body And Home Care Line, Opens At Peace Of The Earth This Week

Peace of the Earth, the eco-friendly gift shop in Louisville’s bustling NuLu neighborhood, is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 20 for its newest addition: The Refillery.

The Refillery will sell several brands of natural bulk bath, body, and home care products by the ounce. This gives you the chance to be more eco-friendly by bringing a clean reusable container to refill (instead of constantly buying new plastic bottles).

At the Grand Opening, the first 20 customers will receive a free glass bottle or jar of their choice. And everyone will get free samples and 15% off their entire order.

This is part of Peace of the Earth’s mission to “promote peace and sustainability on our beautiful planet while supporting fair wages and safe working environments for ALL artisans across the globe,” according to their website. “Every product we sell has a story behind it. Stop in and find one that speaks to your heart.”

