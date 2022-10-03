The Louisville Food Truck Association Is Invading Hillview, Oct. 9

More than 10 food trucks from the Louisville Food Association are invading the Hillview neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The food trucks will be parked at the Hillview government complex at 283 Crestwood Lane from Noon-5 p.m. Retail vendors will also be around, and live music provided by Lonesome On’ry & Mean.
Food Trucks:
- Prince Mediterranean
- The Celtic Pig
- Six Forks Burger Co.
- Mr. C’s Cheesecakes
- Longshot Lobsta
- Brain Freeze
- Bellissimo Italian
- Made in Brazil
- Traveling Kitchen
- Red Top HotDogs
- Mr. G-Pleta
- Empanadas Alchemy
- Hot Buns
- Louisville Sushi Truck
- Con Aji y Cafe
- Week-End Burgers
Retail Vendors:
- Bella Notte Boutique
- Sandi’s Styles
- Half Baked Kitchen
- Crafts by Nancy
- Sweetie Peat Boutique
- Nativas Market
- Hopefilled Creations
