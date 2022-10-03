The Louisville Food Truck Association Is Invading Hillview, Oct. 9

More than 10 food trucks from the Louisville Food Association are invading the Hillview neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The food trucks will be parked at the Hillview government complex at 283 Crestwood Lane from Noon-5 p.m. Retail vendors will also be around, and live music provided by Lonesome On’ry & Mean.

Food Trucks:

Prince Mediterranean

The Celtic Pig

Six Forks Burger Co.

Mr. C’s Cheesecakes

Longshot Lobsta

Brain Freeze

Bellissimo Italian

Made in Brazil

Traveling Kitchen

Red Top HotDogs

Mr. G-Pleta

Empanadas Alchemy

Hot Buns

Louisville Sushi Truck

Con Aji y Cafe

Week-End Burgers

Retail Vendors:

Bella Notte Boutique

Sandi’s Styles

Half Baked Kitchen

Crafts by Nancy

Sweetie Peat Boutique

Nativas Market

Hopefilled Creations

