The Enchanted Forest’s Indie Music Festival, Brouhaha, Plays This Weekend. Here’s The Lineup

This Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, 22 mostly-local bands will take to the stage — or, rather, two stages — at The Enchanted Forest in New Albany for the third annual Brouhaha Indie Rock Festival.

The bands will play on the outdoor Forest Stage and the indoor Grain Haus Stage, the latter of which opened this year. Brouhaha will overlap with Harvest Homecoming, and concertgoers will be able to leave and return to The Enchanted Forest to take part in the festivities. Tickets are $5 per day at the door.

Here’s the lineup for the weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

5 p.m. — Grandma’s Boys (Forest Stage)

6 p.m. — Mr. Please (Forest Stage)

7:15 p.m. — Villa Mure (Forest Stage)

8:30 p.m. — Electric Garden (Forest Stage)

10:00 p.m. — Houseplant (Forest Stage)

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

2 — The Mighty Ohio (Forest Stage)

2:30 — Cherry Chub (Grain Haus Stage)

3 — Chorin (Forest Stage)

3:30 — Todd Rohdes (Grain Haus Stage)

4 — Letters of Acceptance (Forest Stage)

4:30 — Loop Island Hermit Club (Grain Haus Stage)

5 — Sweet G & The Shine (Forest Stage)

5:30 — The Whiskey Sisters (Grain Haus Stage)

6 — Phourist & The Photons (Forest Stage)

6:30 — Mike Mullins Music (Grain Haus Stage)

7 — Sister Crone (Forest Stage)

7:30 — Tyler Hood (Grain Haus Stage)

8 — Honeymack (Forest Stage)

8:30 — Blakely Burger (Grain Haus Stage)

9 — Full Disclosure (Forest Stage)

9:30 — Yellow Cellophane (Grain Haus Stage)

10 — Belushi Speed Ball (Forest Stage)

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.