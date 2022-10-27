The Bizarre Bazaar Will Host Two Nights Of Halloween-Themed Burlesque This Weekend

The Bizarre Bazaar, a local “femme circus collective,” is hosting “A Saucy Halloween,” their seventh annual Halloween variety show, on two dates.

According to the organizers, there’ll be “bewitching burlesque, dastardly drag, sinister sideshow and fire performances by Kentuckiana’s finest and foulest performers.” That will also include “blood wrestling” emceed by “alt-queens” Gemma Nai and Delusiona Grandeur.

The event will feature two different casts of performers on two different nights at two different venues. One cast will play at Zanzabar on Friday, Oct. 28; the other will play at Shippingport Brewing on Monday, Oct. 31. Doors each night open at 8 p.m.; the shows are at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of at Zanzabar (VIP tables are available) and $15 at the door at Shippingport.

For obvious reasons, both events are 18+. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for a costume contest.

