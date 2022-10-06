The Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival Will Host Over 250 Vendors This Weekend, Oct. 8-9

Photo courtesy of Bardstown Main Street, hosts of the Bardstown Arts & Crafts Festival.

The 41st Annual Bardstown Main Street Arts & Craft Festival takes place in the center of historic and beautiful downtown Bardstown, Kentucky.

There are 250 vendors this year with wares including hand crafts, woodworking, pottery, retail, and food. You can also enjoy the beer garden and live music by local artists.

For a full list of vendors and a map of the festival, click here or the “See More” button on the post below.

