See ‘Creepy Things’ at Idlewild Butterfly Farm This Month

For the next two Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29), anyone interested in seeing some creepy-crawlies this Halloween can visit the Idlewild Butterfly Farm.

Located at 1100 Logan St., Idlewild Butterfly Farm teaches sustainable and eco-friendly practices to the community such as the pest control benefits of planting a butterfly garden. The staff of entomologists also breed and raise Kentucky native butterflies and other insects.

But for the spooky season, Idlewild is hosting Creepy Things were you can see and learn about beetles, spiders, and scorpions.

The Spider House:

Walk through an outdoor “Spider House” that’s home to dozens of web-building spiders.

Insectarium:

See stick insects, cockroaches, beetles, praying mantids and other exotic creepy crawlies from all over the world.

There will also be a presentation discussing why people have such a strong fear of spiders, trick or treating and plenty of games.

