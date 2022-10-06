‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ And ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Double Feature At Sauerbeck Drive-In This Friday, Oct. 7

Screenshot from the trailer of "Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Take your special someone on a classic Halloween-themed date – a horror movie double-feature at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In.

*Click the links for original trailers

This Friday, buy some concessions and enjoy screenings of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7:45 p.m., followed by “Little Shop of Horrors.”

If you’re looking for more modern horror movies, below is the schedule for the rest of the weekend at the drive-in.

Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 7 — “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at 7:45 p.m., followed by “Little Shop of Horrors”

Friday, Oct. 7 — Late Show: “Smile” at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 — “Bewitched” at 7:45 p.m., followed by “Practical Magic”

Saturday, Oct. 8 — Late Show: “Smile” at 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 — “Smile” followed by “Orphan: First Kill”

