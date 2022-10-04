Over 100 Artists Will Decorate Waterfront Park At Via Colori Next Weekend

Via Colori, a free street painting and chalk art festival, will decorate Big Four Bridge Lawn at Waterfront Park next weekend.

The festival will run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., including a candlelit walk from 6-8 p.m., and next Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At Via Colori, more than 100 artists of all ages will create works on the pavement at and around the lawn as part of what organizers call “the most creative festival in Kentucky.”

Of course, attendees will get the opportunity to make their own chalk art, too, thanks to local nonprofit Chalk It Up Kentucky. There’ll also be a bounce house, games, a makerspace, mermaid cosplayers, Star Wars cosplayers, rescue animal meet-and-greets, local mascot meet-and-greets, a full-size TARDIS, and more.

There’ll also be food trucks and dozens of vendors.

Each day will also have live entertainment. Here’s the schedule:

SATURDAY, OCT. 15



11-11:45 a.m. — Yahweh Dance

12-12:45 p.m. — Greg Tripure

1-1:45 p.m. — Edelyn

2-2:45 p.m. — School of Rock Louisville

3-3:45 p.m. — School of Rock Louisville

4-4:45 p.m. — TE Kresse

5-5:45 p.m. — TBD

6-8 p.m. — DJ Royal

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

10:00-10:45 p.m. — Abstract Agenda (Maxwell’s House of Music)

11-11:45 p.m. — Nick Teale

12-12:45 p.m. — Jackson Snelling

1-1:45 p.m. — Ashley Super

2-2:45 p.m. — Buck Knawe

3-3:45 p.m. — Kate Virginia

4-4:45 p.m. — Sound Troller

Via Colori isn’t unique to Louisville: the first Via Colori started in Naples, FL, in 1994, and has since been hosted over 50 times in 14 cities. In every city, the event raises funds for a local nonprofit organization; this year’s Via Colori in Louisville will benefit the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.

