Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour Returns For 45th Year, Dec. 3-4

The Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour will return for its 45th year, showcasing some of Old Louisville’s most stunning mansions dressed in their holiday finest.

Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3rd, and Sunday, Dec. 4th, the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour will highlight the rich and diverse history of historic Old Louisville during the festive season. Most notably, the 2022 tour will showcase two mansions on South Third Street that have not been open to the public in decades. The nine participating mansions this year include:

The John P. Starks House and Carriage House, Eclectic Richardsonian Romanesque Mansion on St. James Court

The Harry Lucas House, Richardsonian Romanesque Mansion on St. James Court

The Conrad Caldwell House, Richardsonian Romanesque Mansion on St. James Court

West End Baptist Church with Multiple Choirs, Gothic Style Church on Fourth Street

The Alfred DuPont House, Italianate Mansion on Fourth Street

The Woman’s Club of Louisville – Holiday Boutique, Neoclassical Style Mansion on Fourth Street

The John B. Wathen House, Second Empire Mansion on Third Street

The Edwin Ferguson House, Beaux Arts Mansion on Third Street

The Beverly P. Grigsby House, French Renaissance Revival Mansion on Third Street

All of the homes are located within a four-block radius, making it an easy walking tour. Docents will greet you as you arrive at each of the participating homes to explain their architectural and historical significance. This is a relaxing, self-paced tour lasting about two hours. There is ample street parking, as well as parking at the Filson Historical Society lots on Third Street, the Goodwill Lot on Fourth Street, and the Women’s Club Lot on Park Avenue.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. They may be purchased online at old-louisville-neighborhood-council.square.site or in-person for at the Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center inside Central Park (1340 S 4th Street). Children 18 and under are free.

Patrons must start at Will Call inside the Visitors Center to receive their brochure, which will serve as an admission ticket and will include a listing of all nine participating locations. The Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park opens on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:45 a.m. Please bring proof of purchase to Will Call. Tour hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All proceeds from the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour support the historic preservation and educational work of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. For more information about the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour, visit oldlouisville.org/holiday-home-tour or 502-635-5244.

